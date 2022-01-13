Classes 1 to 10 in Madhya Pradesh Not to Participate in Republic Day Celebrations

Students of classes 1 to 10 of Madhya Pradesh schools will not be participating in the Republic Day celebration. The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) of Madhya Pradesh has said that students from classes 1 to 10 will not participate in the flag hoisting programme on the occasion of Republic Day this year. This decision has been taken due to a surge in the Covid-19 in the state.

As per the order of the Directorate of Public Instruction, Republic Day celebrations will be done across all government and non-government educational institutions. To ensure social distancing rules are being followed, students from classes 1 to 10 in government and non-government schools of the state will not be included in the flag hoisting programme.

All school buildings and government offices must be decorated with lights on the occasion of Republic Day, as per the order. These orders have been given by the public education commissioner Abhay Verma. Due to Covid-19, similar orders were given on the last year’s Republic Day and Independence Day as well.

Meanwhile, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government is in no mood to impose unnecessary Covid-19 restrictions. Schools in Madhya Pradesh continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity. A review meeting will be held soon and the decision to close schools in view of the third wave of the pandemic is expected to be taken soon.

In a virtual meeting with all the district collectors, the minister said that his administration is confident of giving the COVID-19 vaccine to all children between 15 and 18 years of age by January 16. MP education minister Inder Singh Parmar also earlier hinted that the board exams may be postponed. It is slated to begin in February. Parmar had said that the final decision will be taken after a review of the pandemic situation.

