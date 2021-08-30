Classes in Multiple Batches, Quarantine Rooms on Campus: Know How will Schools, Colleges Reopen in Delhi

As the national capital is set to reopen schools from September 1, the physical classes will not be as they used to be before the pandemic. Schools, colleges, and coaching institutes have been asked to follow strict COVID-19 norms. While the physical classes have been allowed, students would not be able to meet all their classmates as the government has directed educational institutes to function at 50 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges will set up multiple timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms.

“No child will be forced to attend physical classes and there will be no compulsory attendance," said Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while announcing the reopening of campuses. Thus, students can expect a blending form of learning to take place. This means, both physical and online classes will continue simultaneously and it will be as per the will of students to attend whichever they want. Further parental consent will be mandatory for those attending physical classes. Students will have to bring a letter signed by their parents.

Spaced seating capacity, increased facility for cleaning and sanitisation, availability of quarantine room and random collection of samples of students and staff on regular basis are among the SOPs recommended by a panel set up by the DDMA.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools from October last year, the Delhi government allowed reopening in January only for classes 9 to 12. However, schools were again completely shut in April following an aggressive second wave of COVID-19. University Grants Commission (UGC) had also left the decision about reopening of colleges and varsities with respective state governments depending upon the COVID-19 situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here