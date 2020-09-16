CLAT 2020: Admit Card for Common Law Admission Test Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Exam on September 28

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 admit card has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on its official website. Candidates who have registered to take the test can download their hall ticket from clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2020 will be conducted on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm in online mode across the country. It was earlier scheduled for September 7 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notification, convenor of CLAT 2020 Prof. Balraj Chauhan said that the test centre allotted in the admit card is final and requests to change will not be considered.

Candidates have been asked to keep the CLAT 2020 admit card and original identity proof ready for verification at the entrance of the examination centre.

On the day of the exam, no candidates are allowed to carry any sheet of paper, including blank sheets. Rough sheets will be provided by the authorities at the centre. Examinees have been asked to sign on the admit card in the presence of the invigilator. Also, they will have to show medical self-declaration at the entrance and submit it to the invigilator.

Candidates can read the additional instructions for CLAT 2020 here - https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/documents/AdmitCardInstructions.pdf

This year, there will be no descriptive section in CLAT for LLM programmes. The paper for LLM will have 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and candidates will get a consolidated time of 2 hours to answer them.

CLAT 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website - clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Opt for the link for CLAT 2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Once done, click on the login button

Step 5: Your CLAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details carefully

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Here's the direct link to download CLAT 2020 admit card - https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2020/

Admit card is the main document for CLAT 2020 exam. If a student fails to bring it along they will not be allowed to write the exam.

CLAT is a national level entrance test for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) consisting of the representative universities.