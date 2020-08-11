CLAT 2020: Exam to be Held on September 7; Admit Cards to be Released in Two Weeks

The Consortium of National Law Universities has rescheduled CLAT 2020, for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, to September 7. CLAT 2020 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The decision was taken at the general body meeting of the consortium that took place on August 10.

Releasing a notification, it informed, “The Consortium is in the process of securing further permissions so that the Admit Cards of candidates shall be considered as Movement Passes by local authorities.”

This step will allow them to move between containment zones and travel to their exam centres.

CLAT 2020 admit cards will be made available within two weeks time. To download CLAT 2020 hall tickets, candidates will have to visit the official website of the consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2020/.

Besides, those appearing for CLAT 2020 will have to wear a mask at exam centres. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a face mask.

CLAT 2020 will be held online. The exam is held for admission to UG and PG law courses offered by the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for UG programmes will carry 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. The test will be of 150 marks and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

On the other hand, the exam for PG courses will have 120 MCQs carrying one mark each. There will be negative marking in this too. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.