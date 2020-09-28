CLAT 2020: National Law University to Start Counselling Process from October 6

The registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 counselling will commence from October 6. In order to register for the counselling process, the students will have to register themselves for the CLAT counselling process 2020. Once the process begins, this can be done on the official website at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Here are the steps in which one can register for the CLAT 2020 counselling process:

Step 1: Visit at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: You will be asked to enter your details to log in

Step 3: You will be taken to a page, look for an option that reads, ‘Counselling’

Step 4: On the new page, you will have to look for an option that reads indicative allotment list

Step 5: If your name is in the list, you will be eligible to pay the fees for the counselling process. If your name is not there, it implies that you have not been short listed

Step 6: On paying the fees, you will be able to access an option that reads ‘seat lock’. This option will be next to the National Law University (NLU) that has been allotted to the candidate

Step 7: Make sure you save a copy of the allotment list for future reference

The NLUs will start the process once the CLAT 2020 result is released on October 5. The university will be sending individual call letters to the qualifying candidates. Those who receive the CLAT qualifying letter will have to ensure that they pay the counselling fee and select the NLUs of their preference.

Once the process is complete, the student will be allotted a seat in one of the NLUs. In case a student is not satisfied with the seat that has been allotted to him or her, then he or she can apply for an upgrade. Those who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them can accept or lock their seat.

It must be noted that the allotment of the seats will be done on the basis of preferences that would have been mentioned at the time of registration and the merit rank of the candidate in CLAT 2020.

The 1st CLAT 2020 seat allotment list will be out on October 9. Following this the second and third lists will be released on October 11 and October 14, respectively.