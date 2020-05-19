Take the pledge to vote

CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended Till July 1, Check Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The notification said the National law Universities will announce a date for the CLAT 2020 exam by July 1. It, further, said that candidates will be given a minimum of 21 days advance notice for the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 19, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended Till July 1, Check Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The Consortium of National Law Universities has once again extended the last date for filling CLAT 2020 online application form. The Consortium of National Law Universities issued a notification in this regard on its official website. Students can now fill the registration form for CLAT 2020 till July 1.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 lockdown was extended till May 31.

The circular said on May 18 the executive committee of the National Law Universities convened a meeting for conducting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020, and after reviewing the situation they decided to defer the last date to July 1.

The notification said the National law Universities will announce a date for the CLAT 2020 exam by July 1. It, further, said that candidates will be given a minimum of 21 days advance notice for the exam.

One can also check the notification directly by clicking on the link.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes.

The online registration process for CLAT 2020 began on January 1.

CLAT 2020: How to fill up the application form

Candidates are advised to follow the steps given below in order to fill up the application forms.

Step 1) Go to the official website

Step 2) Register for CLAT 2020

Step 3) Enter all credentials

Step 4) Click on the “submit” option

Step 5) Make fee payment

Step 6) Download a copy of the application form

