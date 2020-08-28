CLAT 2020 Postponed: Common Law Admission Test to be Held on Sept 28; Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has decided to postpone the Common Law Admission Test 2020. The decision regarding the postponement of CLAT 2020 was issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The examination for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will be conducted on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 7.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities in a meeting that was conducted to review the precautionary measures taken in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The examination is conducted in online mode across the country.

According to the official notification released by the officials, “At this meeting, the executive committee assessed the prevailing lockdown situation in various parts of the country and in particular, took into consideration the lockdown announced in the state of West Bengal for the September 7, and the continued lockdown in the state of Bihar until the September 6”.

Candidates can read the official notification issued by the board here.

The board officials will issue further instructions as necessary in due course. All candidates and their parents/ guardians are advised to keep visiting at consortiumofnlus.ac.in website for the latest updates.