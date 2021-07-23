CLAT 2021 Today: Know Important Guidelines to Follow

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities today on July 23 from 2 pm. The admit card is already made available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Those who have applied for the CLAT 2020 must download and keep a hard copy of the hall ticket before going to the exam venue. No student will be allowed inside the venue without admit card.

Students must go through the important details including entry time, test time, test venue, and other important instructions carefully. It is mandatory to follow all the instructions mentioned in the CLAT call letter. The CNLU has already released the important exam day guidelines that a candidate must follow.

Read below the important exam day instructions that you must follow today

Reporting time: Students appearing for CLAT 2021 today must report to the exam centre by 1.30 pm. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2.15 pm under any circumstances.

Documents Needed: They must carry a hard copy of admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof issued by the government, a Disability certificate for PWD candidates, and a self-health declaration. Examinees must identify their seating place as per the roll number in the seating plan displayed at the test centre.

COVID Guidelines: They will have to go through the thermal screening before entering the exam premises. Those with a temperature above 99.14 will be allowed to take the exams in a separate room. Candidates must follow all the COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines like wearing face masks and practising social distancing.

Must have and Banned Items: Aspirants are allowed to take items like blue/black ball pen, transparent water bottle, face mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser inside the exam venue. Items like electronic/communication devices such as mobile phones, any kind of watch, calculator, headphones and any extra sheets of paper are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Once the test starts, candidates will not be allowed to go out of their room without taking permission from the invigilator. The examination will get over at 4 pm. Students will be given 120 minutes to complete the exam and they will not be allowed to leave until the invigilator finishes counting the number of OMR sheets.

