CLAT Result 2021: After 1000 Objections, One Question Dropped, Results Based on 149 Marks

The consortium of the National Law Universities (CNLU) has not only modified the preliminary answer key but has also dropped a question from the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. Now, the result which will be declared today will be based on 149 marks, instead of 150.

The Consortium Office received 24 objections on 11 out of 120 questions for the postgraduate exam, and 1,026 objections were received on 61 1uestions for the undergraduate exam. Most of the objections were from legal reasoning in which 492 objections were raised on 21 questions, followed by the quantitative techniques section in which 367 objections were raised on 12 questions followed by logical reasoning in which 67 objections were raised on 8 questions. Further CNLU also received 47 objections on 13 of the English Section; 53 objections on 7 questions on general knowledge.

After revision, the Subject Expert Committee had recommended the deletion of two questions, but the Oversight Committee recommended that both the options be deemed to be correct and requisite amendments be made in the Final Answer Key. Ultimately, question 143 was dropped from CLAT UG 2021. Accordingly, the evaluation of the candidates for the Under-Graduate Programme shall be out of 149 marks instead of 150 marks.

CLAT-2021 was conducted on July 23 at 147 centres in 82 cities across the country. Out of 70,277 candidates who registered for the exam, 62,106 appeared for the test. Results will be based on the final answer key and will be released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in today. Once the result is declared, students will have to appear for counselling sessions. A list of candidates who are eligible to appear for counselling will be released on Thursday, July 29. The first counselling list will be released on August 1.

Eligible students who want to block a seat in any of the National Law Universities will have to pay a sum of Rs 50,000. If any candidate wants to withdraw the admission, then he or she will need to do it before or on August 18. If a student decides to drop the seat after August 18, they will have to pay Rs 10,000 from the Rs 50,000 fee, as per rules.

