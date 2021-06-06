CLAT 2021 Application Deadline Closing Soon: Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The registration deadline of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will conclude on June 15. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet can now do it through the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities. Earlier, the closing date for the registration process was May 15 but was extended later to June 15 due to the pandemic situation. The final exams date will be notified in due course of time.

The CLAT exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 law universities across the country.

CLAT 2021: Exam Pattern, Syllabus

For UG: Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 or an equivalent examination can apply for the examination. Eligible applicants will be evaluated on the basis of their comprehension and reasoning skills. A two-hour test will be conducted with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The questions would be divided across five sections - English language, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

Prior to the exams, the Consortium will publish various preparatory materials for the UG CLAT 2021 exam that will include sample question papers and instructional materials and exercises for each of the subjects that the syllabus comprises.

For PG: Candidate who have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination will be allowed to apply for the exam. The 120 minutes exam will test the comprehension abilities of the students. There will be two sections - objective and descriptive. Only those candidates who secure 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC, ST and PWD) in the objective section will qualify for second section.

The first section would include 100 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The second section would require candidates to write 2 descriptive essays.

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

