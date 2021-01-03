CLAT 2021 Application Process Begins; Know Eligibility And Paper Pattern

The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) has begun from January 1, 2021. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31, 2021. According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the entrance exam will be conducted on May 9, 2021. The law entrance exam will be held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The CLAT examination 2021 is scheduled to be held offline in the pen-paper format. All those candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in law schools, including NLUs, across the nation.

There is no maximum age limit for admission to UG and PG courses. Candidates applying for UG courses must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and those applying for PG courses must have a Graduate degree in Law.

How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your credentials in the login window.

Step 4: Fill the CLAT application form and upload your photo.

Step 6: Submit and pay the requisite the fees.

CLAT Paper Pattern

There will be a total of 150 objective type questions in English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. Negative marking will be applicable in the CLAT exam. 0.25 numbers will be deducted for each wrong answer for both UG and PG entrance tests.

CLAT Application Fee

Candidates will be required to submit a registration fee of Rs 4000 for admission in law colleges. One can pay the CLAT registration fee through online mode. However, the application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories has been fixed at Rs 3500.