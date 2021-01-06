CLAT 2021: Common Law Admission Test Postponed till June 13 in View of CBSE Board Exams

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) has been postponed to June 13, 2021 in view of the CBSE board examinations, which will be held between May 4 and June 10. Earlier, the CLAT examination was scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021.

According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, "The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January, 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week."

"The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, the 13th June, 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date."

The application process for the CLAT 2021 has begun from January 1, 2021. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31, 2021.

The CLAT examination 2021 is scheduled to be held offline in the pen-paper format. All those candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in law schools, including NLUs, across the nation.

There is no maximum age limit for admission to UG and PG courses. Candidates applying for UG courses must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and those applying for PG courses must have a Graduate degree in Law.