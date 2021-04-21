CLAT 2021 Likely to be Postponed, Consortium to Review Situation in May

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 might be postponed. The Consortium of National Law Universities in a recent notice said that it will “take the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test". Currently, the law entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 13. The application process for the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes is open till April 30 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly," the official statement by the consortium of law universities states.

Those who clear CLAT are eligible to seek admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes at 22 National Law Universities (NLUs). NLUs offer admission to various programmes such as–BA LLB, BSc LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. As many as 2,538 seats are available in the LLB programmes and 742 seats in the LLM course at participating National Law Universities.

For the UG courses, CLAT will have 150 questions, each for one mark to be completed in 150 minutes. The exam will have questions from English, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The PG exam will be of two hours and of 150 marks, however, it will be divided into two sub-parts. The first section will have 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. there will be a 50 marks section consisting of two essay-type questions. In the MCQ section, wrong answers will attract a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

