CLAT 2021 Postponed to June 13, More Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

In a big relief to students aspiring to pursue law, the Common Law Admission Test 2021 has been postponed to June 13. The exam, initially scheduled for May 9, has been delayed as it clashed with CBSE class 12 board exam. The CLAT 2021 will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. An official notification regarding this has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities on its website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The said decision was taken after a meeting on Wednesday, January 6. Furthermore, the LLM exams too will be conducted on the same date.

Those who are aspiring to give the Common Law Admission Test UG 2021, must ensure that they pass their class 12 board examination with at least 45 percent. In case the student belongs to any of the reserved categories then, he or she will need 40 percent aggregate to be able to sit for CLAT 2021.

The candidates interested in sitting for the CLAT PG 2021 exam must ensure that they have cleared their law degree or equivalent qualifying exams with a minimum of 50% marks. The reserved categories will be getting relief of 5 percent and will need to score 45% for being eligible to sit in the exam. All aspirants must note that if they fail to adhere to their criteria then their application can get cancelled at any level by the authorities.

The online applications for the exams have been made available since January 1 and the last date for submission is March 31, 2021.

Those who have not applied as yet and are willing to sit for the exam can fill the form by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a tab that reads ‘CLAT 2021’, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, wherein you will be asked to login

Step 4: Create a new account by clicking on the option and following the steps mentioned

Step 5: Once the account has been created, login using those credentials and hit the submit button

Step 6: you will be able to view CLAT 2021 form

Step 7: Fill the details and submit the form in order to register yourself for the exam