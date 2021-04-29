CLAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Exam Dates Likely to Change

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 to May 15. The application process was to be closed on April 30, as per the earlier schedule. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet can now do it through the official site of consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The decision to extend the deadline of CLAT 2021 registration has been made by the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities, which met on April 28. After reviewing recent developments, the Committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to “difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns.”

Meanwhile, the CLAT 2021 exam dates are also expected to change. The Consortium of National Law Universities earlier said that it will “take the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test“. Currently, the law entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 13.

CLAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CLAT 2021’ tab and register yourself by entering the mobile number. Create password for future logins

Step 3: Now login to the account with the login credentials

Step 4:Fill the necessary details and upload documents asked in the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of fee after reviewing details and submit the form

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

CLAT 2021: Eligibility

For UG: Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 or an equivalent examination can apply for the examination. Candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories must have secured 45 per cent marks in their class 12 exam, while candidates belonging to SC/ST categories must have scored 40 per cent marks.

For PG: Candidate should have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 45 of marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

The CLAT exam is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 law universities across the country, will be held on June 13, 2021.

