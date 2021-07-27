CLAT 2021 Result to be Declared on July 28, Counselling Schedule Released

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 final answer key is scheduled to be released today - July 27, while the final result is set to be declared on Wednesday, July 28. In a notice released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, a detailed schedule regarding counselling has been mentioned. Those who are awaiting the result are advised to keep a track of the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Only those students who clear the written examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling round.

As per the notification, the first counselling list will be released on August 1. Meanwhile, a list regarding the candidates who are eligible to appear for counselling will be released on Thursday, July 29. Eligible students who wants to block a seat in any of the National Law Universities will have to pay a sum of Rs 50,000. If any candidate wants to withdraw the admission, then he or she will need to do it before or on August 18. Any person who does the process after the date will be charged Rs 10,000 from the Rs 50,000 fee that they had paid previously.

This year, CLAT 2021 was held on July 23 for admission in different National Law Universities across India. The exam was held in offline mode and all guidelines regarding coronavirus were ensured by the organisers.

