CLAT 2022 Application Process Starts Today, Check Out How to Apply

The applications for CLAT 2022 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates can apply from January 1, 2022, on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The deadline for CLAT aspirants to register and fill the application form is March 31, 2022.

As per the official site, the CLAT 2022 will be held on May 2, 2022. In a press release, dated November 14, the Consortium informed that CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022, hence, next year two CLAT examinations will be held. This national-level law entrance examination is held for students who are looking forward to getting admission in undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 national law universities.

CLAT 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Open the browser and enter the official website of CLAT 2022 - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2022 link and the registration panel will get displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the “Register” link.

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2022 registration form. Enter the personal details - Applicant’s full name, gender, date of birth, category, nationality, residential status, and other information. Upload a passport size photograph along with your signature.

Step 5: Move to the communication page, mention your permanent address and correspondence address along with your email id, mobile number. Save the details and move to the next window.

Step 6: Write down your education qualification

Step 7: Pick your examination centre

Step 8: Select national law universities in the order of your preference.

Step 9: Submit the application form now.

Step 10: Make the fee payment to complete the registration process. The CLAT application fee is Rs. 4,000 (Rs. 3,500 for SC and ST candidates.

For applying, candidates will require the following documents. The candidates need to have their marksheets of class 10th and 12th and certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate (if applicable), BPL certificate (If applicable) and passport size photo and signature (scanned copy of both in the prescribed format).

