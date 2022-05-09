CLAT 2022 Last Date to Apply for Law Entrance Today, Here's All You Need to Know

The Consortium of National Law Universities will be closing the application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today - May 9. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the law entrance can do so at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 11.

The exam was earlier scheduled be held on July 23 which was postponed to be held on May 2 which too got deferred and now, the exam will be held on June 19 for admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year.

CLAT is conducted for admissions to five-year integrated LLB programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2022 registration link

Step 3. Fill the CLAT 2022 application form using the required details

Step 4. Upload documents. Pay the fees. Submit

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

CLAT 2022: Fee

CLAT registration fee is Rs 4000 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 3500 for those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC.

This year, the Consortium has resolved to reduce the counselling fee from 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the general category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST, SC, OBC, BC, EWS, PWD and other reservation candidates.

For any assistance, reach us at: Email:clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)

Meanwhile, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) claims that it is not properly implemented. Highlighting their issue, the student body has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict implementation of OBC reservations in the All India Quota seats of LLB and LLM courses of National Law Universities. AIOBCSA also requested the Government direct the NLUs to offer seats in All India Quota and strictly implement the reservations.

