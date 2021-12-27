CLAT 2022 Notification Released, Applications to Begin from January 1

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the notification for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The registrations will begin on January 1 at the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to submit the CLAT 2022 application form is June 15. The exam will be held on July 23 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

“Registrations for the examination will open on 1st January 2021 and close on 15 June 2021. The exam will be conducted on 23rd July, from 2 PM to 4 PM," reads the official notice. CLAT 2022 will be conducted for admissions to five-year integrated LLB programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45 per cent marks, for unreserved candidates. Those belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, and OBC must have got 40 per cent.

CLAT 2022: Documents needed

— Class 10 mark sheet and pass certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Scanned copy of the photo of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Aadhar card, voter card, etc.

— BPL certificate (If applicable)

CLAT 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NLUs

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2022 registration link

Step 3. Fill the CLAT 2022 application form using the required details

Step 4. Upload documents. Pay the fees. Submit

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

CLAT 2022: Application fee

The CLAT registration fee is Rs 4000 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 3500 for those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC.

CLAT will be held twice next year. This means both the 2022 and 2023 law entrance exams will be held separately but in the same year. The decision to conduct two CLATs next year was made at the Annual Executive Committee and the general body meetings of the Consortium of NLUs held on November 14. The Consortium elected a new Executive Committee with Prof Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as president from Prof Faizan Mustafa.

