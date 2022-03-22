CLAT 2022: Three-Month Preparation Strategy for Law Entrance Exam While Managing Boards

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will be held on June 19. This means, a candidate now has three months to prepare for the law entrance exam. CLAT pattern was changed in 2020 and now is focusses on candidates’ proficiency of the language, reading skills, critical thinking ability, and decision-making skills. Preparing for CLAT is quite a commitment but with proper planning and strategy, one can crack the exam.

One may be retaking the exam after a drop or one may be planning a fresh start, in either case, the next three months are going to be crucial. During this time, a majority of the students will also be taking their board exams. While there cannot be a perfect strategy or a foolproof one, one needs to plan his/her timings meticulously and sticks to the same. Here are some recommendations which will help you plan better and succeed CLAT 2022.

Also read| Free Coaching for NTSE, Olympiads, CLAT Soon for Govt School Students in Jharkhand

Advertisement

Don’t procrastinate

One habit most candidates have is to delay their plan considering what difference a day will make. This is what separates a topper from the rest. Understand there is no tomorrow. One must start right now. CLAT is a competitive exam with 55,000 students appearing for just 3,000 seats. Every second of preparation counts.

Understand the syllabus and pattern

This is one problem which majority do not address. Understanding the pattern is very important. It helps you know what exactly I need to focus upon. CLAT has a changed pattern now and it’s different from other law entrances for the skill sets it tests now. Understanding the syllabus will help you on picking the right topics and devote your time purposefully.

Design a timetable

Making a timetable is what most students love. But the question is: do you intend to follow the same? All one needs is a plan which is well defined with daily goals one wishes to achieve. This will help to understand the next move. Your plan must have a focus on reading newspapers, making notes on important topics, practicing passages every day. A good 3-4 hour plan which ensures you cover 2-3 topics every day is a must. Write mocks test every week. Spend time to analyse your performance.

Advertisement

Read| After NEET, Now Demand to Have 27% Reservation for OBCs in CLAT

Mock Tests

A mock not only helps in understanding the strength, weaknesses, and level of preparedness, it also helps in giving a clear idea about what to expect and what is the likely pattern of the exam. It helps you plan each of the sections better and the time management is required for each of the sections based on the importance it holds in the paper. Starting with a mock test will help understand what is the level one needs to achieve based on one’s current standing.

Preparing for the exam in the last months can be tiring especially when one also has to focus on class 12 board exams. But with proper and meticulous planning one can achieve the goal. While CLAT may seem to be a difficult exam, it’s not. Self believe is very important. Keep calm, take breaks and ensure you do not lose your focus.

— Authored by Sujatha Kshirsagar, President and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.