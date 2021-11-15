CLAT 2022, 2023 to be Held in Same Year, Counselling Fee for Law College Admissions Reduced too

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the first time ever will be held twice a year. CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 and CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18. The CLAT 2022 application form will be released soon on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in soon

The decision was made at the Annual Executive Committee and the general body meetings of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on November 14. The Consortium has also elected a new Executive Committee with Prof. Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as President from the Outgoing President Prof. Faizan Mustafa.

Prof. Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was elected as the Vice-President and Prof. V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur was elected as CLAT

Convenor, 2022.

CLAT is usually conducted once a year for admission to law colleges including 22 national law universities that offer five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes. The CLAT is a two-hour-long paper. The candidates will have to attempt 150 objective-type questions in English, current affairs, legal reasoning, quantitative techniques, and logical reasoning.

For those who clear the entrance test have to appear for counselling rounds to secure a seat in colleges. This year consortium has reduced the counselling fees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. For reserved category candidates, the counselling fees will be Rs 20,000.

Those of you, who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

In 2021, CLAT registrations began on January 1 while this year the registration details are not out yet, the applications are expected to begin from the New Year. In 2021, the exam was deferred several times and was finally held on July 23. For CLAT undergraduate, 70,277 candidates who registered, 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106 appeared for the test.