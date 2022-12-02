CLAT 2023: Admit Card to Release on Dec 6 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released a notification announcing the date and time of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, alongside other important dates. The notification, released on Thursday, December 1, stated that the CLAT 2023 exam will be held in a single shift on December 18 from 2 to 4 pm. The Consortium will release the admit cards for the test on December 6. Candidates can download the admit cards at the Consortium’s official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will also have to fill in their NLU preferences on December 6.

The provisional answer key will be made available after the exam on December 18, while the final answer key will be released on December 24. Candidates can expect the test results to be out in the last week of December.

CLAT 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Got to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the Consortium’s official website.

Step 2: The Admit Card link will be available on the home page. Click on it and enter your login details.

Step 3: Once you submit the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the details on the admit card and download the page.

Step 5: Print out a hard copy in case it is needed in the future.

CLAT is a national-level admission test for entrance to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs in India. The UG paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, while the PG paper will contain 120 such questions.

The Consortium of National Law Universities, which has 22 Indian NLUs as members, organises the test. The Consortium was established on August 19, 2017. Its stated aim is to enhance the standards of legal education in India and serve the justice system through legal education.

Various affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT test for entrance and recruitment. CLAT 2023 will cater to all candidates who want admission to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes beginning in the Academic Year 2023-2024.

Read all the Latest Education News here