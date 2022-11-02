CLAT 2023: Application Form to be Submitted by November 13, Exam Scheduled in December

Applications are now being accepted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, which will take place on December 18, 2022. The LLB and LLM application for CLAT 2023 must be submitted by November 13 on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities— consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have finished the registration and fee payment process can access the CLAT 2023 sample exams from CNLU.

According to reports, the CLAT 2023 registration forms will be released in the first week of August. Once registration begins, candidates will be able to enroll via the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the exam authority is yet to confirm whether the CLAT 2023 exam pattern and syllabus will be updated or will remain the same as for the CLAT 2022 exam.

Interestingly, this is the first time two CLAT exams have been held in the same year. CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, and CLAT 2023 has already been scheduled for December 2022.

The candidates who have qualified their Class 12 or appearing in the board exams will be eligible to appear for CLAT UG 2022. The candidates will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam for CLAT UG 2022 and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks are required.

The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). 150 multiple-choice questions will be included in the CLAT UG 2023 exam, and each one will be worth one mark. For each incorrect response, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the final score. The CLAT PG will have 120 multiple-choice questions with marking and deductions similar to that of the UG paper.

English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques are all included in the CLAT UG 2023 syllabus. The LLB entrance exam will put a strong emphasis on assessing students’ understanding and reasoning skills.

CLAT 2023 will be conducted for admission to 22 national law colleges. The only institution that will not take part in CLAT 2023 is National Law University Delhi, which has its own entrance test called the All India Law Entrance Test. Candidates taking CLAT 2023 also have the option to use their CLAT scores to gain admission to law schools other than NLUs.

