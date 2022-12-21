CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key on Dec 24, When is Result?

The final CLAT answer key 2023 will be published on December 24, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the result in the last week of December. CLAT 2023 exam candidates can check further notification by visiting the official site consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2023 entrance exam was conducted on December 18, and the provisional answer key was also released by the Consortium on the same day.

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Firstly visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the link to the CLAT 2023

Step 3: The new page will open in front of you, click on objections to the number and provisional answer key.

Step 4: Now your answer key will appear in front of you. You can calculate the score by matching the answer.

The candidates had to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question to file the objection which was submitted online. Earlier, applications were invited for the exam from August 8 to November 18.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 23 National Law Universities in the country. This year for CLAT 2023, more than 93.6 per cent of candidates registered for UG and 91.7 per cent for the PG exam. This exam was conducted at 127 exam centers in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country.

The UG CLAT 2023 question paper consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while the CLAT PG question paper consisted of 120 MCQ questions. Candidates will get minus 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and one mark (+1) for each correct answer.

