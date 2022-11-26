CLAT 2023 on December 18, When and Where to Download Admit Card

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) application registration period was closed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on November 18, 2022, and candidates are now anxiously awaiting their respective CLAT 2023 admit cards. The admit cards are expected to be made available starting in the first week of December. However, the official date and time are yet to be announced.

NLU will hold CLAT 2023 in offline mode across the country on December 18. The CLAT 2023 will be held in 83 cities throughout India. Candidates can check and download their respective CLAT 2023 admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once the admit card download link is activated.

CLAT admit card 2023: How to download

Candidates taking the CLAT 2023 exam can download their admit card by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in. the official web portal of CLAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CLAT 2023 admit card’

Step 3: Login using your credentials such as registration ID and password and click on Submit.

Step 4: The admit card for CLAT 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for the examination

Candidates must get in touch with the exam administrators right away if their CLAT 2023 admit card has any errors. The consortium offers a help desk to answer any questions you may have about the CLAT exam. They can contact 08047162020 or send an email to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in if they discover any discrepancies (10 am to 5 pm on all working days).

The National Law Universities (NLU) established a permanent body called the “Consortium of NLUs," which is in charge of administering the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). This national-level entrance exam will be held once a year for admission to 22 prominent National Law Universities located throughout the country, as well as some private universities.

