CLAT 2023 Registrations to Begin Tomorrow, Documents Needed

The Consortium of National Law Universities is likely to start the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 from tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the CNLU’s official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

Those interested in applying for the CLAT 2023, will have to register by applying with the following documents.

CLAT Application Form 2023 – Important Documents Required

Candidates who want to apply for CLAT 2023 should keep the following documents handy:

A scanned copy of front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background

Scanned signature of the candidate

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates

BPL certificate (if applicable)

This year’s CLAT exam will take place on December 18, 2022, in offline mode. Candidates must have earned at least a 45 percent grade point average in class 12 to be eligible to sit for the exam. Candidates for postgraduate programmes must have at least a 50 per cent graduation average. As per the syllabus, the examination will include questions based on logical reasoning, legal reasoning, current affairs and English language.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam, which is conducted by the Consortium for admission to its 22 participating NLUs’ for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. Additionally, PSUs and self-financed law institutions also consider CLAT results in their recruitment processes.

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the test, which will follow the CLAT 2023 exam format (MCQs). One mark will be given for every appropriate response, and 0.25 of a mark will be deducted for each unsuitable response. Only English will be used on the CLAT question paper.

There are about 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 seats for the LLM programme available at the different National Law Universities (NLUs). Currently, the five-year LLB degree is offered by all 22 participating NLUs, however the LLM courses are only offered by 19 of the participating NLUs.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here