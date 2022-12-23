CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on today, December 23. Candidates can check the CLAT 2023 result at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The final answer key has been released on Thursday. Two students, one from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh have secured 100 percentile in CLAT UG.

As per the official notice, the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75 while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25. “The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56% are Females, 44% are Males, and 2 candidates are Transgender," the notice added.

The CLAT exam was administered on December 18 from 2 pm to 4 pm. It was held in 127 test centres across India, including 23 states and two union territories. As per the CLAT 2023 marking scheme, for each correct answer, candidates will receive one mark, while for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

According to the CLAT UG final answer key, question 144 in the quantitative technique section has been removed from the master question paper. In addition, the answers to questions 47, 71, and 113 have been updated in LLM. As a result, instead of the previously announced 150 marks, candidates for the CLAT 2023 UG will be evaluated on a scale of 149.

CLAT 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1. Open the online portal — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to CLAT 2023 result available on the homepage. Enter your credentials

Step 3. Shortly, the CLAT 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download the result for future use.

Earlier on December 18, the provisional answer key was made public. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. A total of 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes commencing next year, the notice by NLU added.

