CLAT 2023 Website Updated, Registrations Likely From August First Week

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has updated its website for the upcoming CLAT 2023 examination. It has now asked aspirants to fill out a form to receive exam-related details. After submitting the form, candidates will receive information about the detailed exam schedule, registration form availability, and many more updates.

The examination conducting authority made a statement in this regard that reads, “Please note that this is NOT the registration form for the CLAT 2023. Filling and submitting this form does not mean that you have registered for CLAT 2023. A Registration Form, along with additional instructions, shall be released shortly. This form only indicates your willingness to receive general information and updates about the CLAT 2023 from the Consortium of NLUs at the contact details that you have provided.”

Read | CLAT, Set, Go: Tricks to Crack Law Entrance Exam in First Attempt

According to reports, the CLAT 2023 registration forms will be released in the first week of August. Once registration begins, candidates will be able to enroll via the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the exam authority is yet to confirm whether the CLAT 2023 exam pattern and syllabus will be updated or will remain the same as for the CLAT 2022 exam.

Interestingly, this is the first time two CLAT exams have been held in the same year. CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, and CLAT 2023 has already been scheduled for December 2022.

Read | NIRF Ranking 2022: NLSUI Bangalore Top Law College, List of Top Institutes for Legal Education

CLAT 2023 will be conducted for admission to 22 national law colleges. The only institution that will not take part in CLAT 2023 is National Law University Delhi, which has its own entrance test called the All India Law Entrance Test. Candidates taking CLAT 2023 also have the option to use their CLAT scores to gain admission to law schools other than NLUs.

CLAT is usually conducted once a year for admission to law colleges including 22 national law universities that offer five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes. The CLAT is a two-hour-long paper. The candidates will have to attempt 150 objective-type questions in English, current affairs, legal reasoning, quantitative techniques, and logical reasoning. Those who clear the entrance test have to appear for counseling rounds to secure a seat in colleges.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here