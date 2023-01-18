CLAT Counselling 2023: First Allotment List Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) issued the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling’s first allotment list on Wednesday, 18 January. Candidates who applied for the CLAT 2023 counselling can check the seat allotment list on the NLU official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Those who are allotted seats in the CLAT 2023 first allotment list will have to complete the further admission process within the given time. To check the CLAT 2023 first allotment list, candidates need to enter their login credentials like mobile number and password on the portal. It is to be noted that the first allotment list for CLAT 2023 counselling is based on the choices entered by candidates during the choice-filling round.

Candidates who secured a spot on the admission list need to either freeze, float or withdraw their seat, as per their choice. While reserving the seat, the general category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 30,000. Students belonging to ST, SC, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories have to pay Rs 20,000. As per the schedule, the last date for admission under the first admission list is January 22 up to 10:30 pm.

CLAT 2023 seat allotment result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for and click on the link provided for the ‘CLAT 2023 first allotment list’.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The CLAT 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the CLAT 2023 first allotment list for further reference.

Candidates should keep in mind that there will be a total of five merit lists that will be issued. The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the second allotment list on 27 January, the third list on 25 May, the fourth list on 5 June, and the final list on 15 June 2023.

