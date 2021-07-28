CLAT Result 2021 Today: How to Check Marks, Know Counselling Process

The Consortium of the National Law Universities (CNLU) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result today. The exam was held in an offline mode on July 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of CNLU — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for the counselling sesssion, the registration process for which will be held for two days — July 29 and 30. Candidates will be called “by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category," the official website of CNLU states.

CLAT 2021: How to check results?

Step 1. Go to the official website of CNLU

Step 2. Click on the link that says CLAT 2021 result

Step 3. Enter the required credentials, your registration number, etc.

Step 4. Click submit

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

CLAT 2021: Counselling process, fee payment

The admission procedure for the first allotment list will be held from August 1 to 5, the second allotment list on August 9 and 10, and the third allotment list on August 13 and 14. There will also be a fourth and fifth allotment list for admission to be held on August 17 to 18 and August 20 to 21, respectively.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats in the university of their choice. In case any candidates want to withdraw their provisional admission, they have to do it on or before August 18. Those candidates will be charged Rs 10,000 from the Rs 50,000 fee that they have already paid.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several NLUs across the country. This year, a total of 70,277 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 62,106 appeared for the test.

