Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough to Get Admissions to Delhi University

From the academic year 2022-23, students will only need to clear Class 12 and CUET to be eligible for admissions to Delhi University (DU). The proposal to consider passing marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions, and not the cut-offs as earlier, was passed by the varsity’s executive council during its meeting on Friday. The university also accepted the proposal to set up the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under the Institutes of Eminence.

The DSA will offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma, and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students. A proposal to borrow money from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) was also accepted by the council despite some members showing dissent.

The DU will be submitting a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets. According to the HEFA funding pattern, the university will have to repay the loan in 20 bi-annual installments in 10 years.

The dissenting members were apprehensive that the HEFA proposal will make the public-funded university shift from a grant-based model to a loan-based model of financing and lead the university towards a debt trap.

They strongly opposed the “dangerous movement towards privatization and the steep hike in the fees of the students" and said taking a loan was “unacceptable". In another development, the executive council members raised the issue of the College Of Art not commencing its admission process, following which it was decided that a letter be sent to its principal demanding an explanation. The DU was informed that the office of the lieutenant governor had in principle approved the merger of College Of Art with Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from DU.

The varsity, however, has not approved the de-affiliation as its executive council, the highest decision-making body, opposed the move. The proposal to establish an Institute of Nanomedical Sciences (INMS) was also cleared by the executive council. During the meeting, some executive council members demanded that one-time regulation for absorption of all ad hoc/temporary teachers of DU be introduced and they demanded that a committee be formed to give effect to this.

