1-MIN READ

CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to download

CMAT 2021 admit card: Download at cmat.nta.nic.in (Image by Pexels / Representational)

CMAT 2021 admit card: Download at cmat.nta.nic.in (Image by Pexels / Representational)

CMAT admit crd 2021 released at cmat.nta.nic.in. This year the exam will have an optional section of innovation and entrepreneurship

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 admit card is released today at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT exam 2021 is scheduled for March 31 this year. It is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). CMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes.

The three-hour-long paper will be held in the computer-based test format. Those appearing for the CMAT 2021 exam will be tested on segments including quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness.

CMAT 2021 admit card: Steps to download it

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official NTA-CMAT website, www.cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to CMAT 2021 Admit Card, click on it

Step 3: Login using your CMAT registration ID and password

Step 4: Download and take a print of the CMAT 2021 admit card

All candidates must ensure that the personal details mentioned in the CMAT 2021 hall ticket are accurate. In case there is an error, then the candidate must make sure that they write to the concerned authorities regarding it. Details such as exam venue, reporting time, exam time, exam guidelines etc will be mentioned in the CMAT 2021 hall ticket.

In 2021, an optional section named innovation and entrepreneurship has been introduced. The candidates who opt to appear for this section will get extra 30 minutes. The marks value of this section will be 100. Like all other sections of the paper, this too will have 25 questions. The CMAT 2021 consists of four mandatory sections, namely quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness. Each section has 25 questions for 100 marks.

first published:March 24, 2021, 09:52 IST