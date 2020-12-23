CMAT 2021 Application Form Released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Exam to be Held on February 22, 27

CMAT 2021 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. The examination body has also released a notification on its website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ regarding the same. The CMAT 2021 application process begins today, December 23. The last date to fill up the form is January 22. Students who are willing to appear for the entrance examination are advised to visit the website and read all the information carefully. Those who meet the eligibility criteria for CMAT 2021 can go for the application process. Before signing up for the admission test, an applicant should keep all the required documents ready as s/he will be asked to upload it.

In an official notification, the body said, “The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions”.

CMAT 2021: Important Dates

The application process begins on December 23

The last date to fill up the form is January 22

Examination fee payment last date is January 23.

Application form correction window will be open from January 25 to January 30.

CMAT 2021 will take place on February 22 and February 27.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts - morning 9am to 12noon and afternoon 3 pm to 6 pm. It will be a computer-based test. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

CMAT 2021 Application Form Direct Link

CMAT 2021: Fees

Applicants belonging to the general category will have to make a fee payment of 2,000 (male) and 1,000 (female). Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/WS/PwD categories will have to pay 1,000 as registration fee. For transgenders, the application fee is 1,000.The payment can be made via SBI/HDFC Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking & Paytm Payment Modes.

Candidates must register for the entrance examination via online mode. The examination body will not accept applications sent by post.