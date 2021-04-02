CMAT 2021: Experts Say Question Paper Moderately Difficult; Here’s a Detailed Analysis

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 was conducted on March 31, in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Those who also wrote the newly introduced optional section – Entrepreneurship and Innovation were given an extra half an hour. The computer-based test (CBT) was comprised of 5 sections- Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation (QTDI), Logical Reasoning (LR), Language Comprehension (LC), General Awareness (GA), Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Optional section). Each section has 25 questions of 100 marks.

According to Ramnath Kanakadandi, national CAT course director, T.I.M.E, “This year there were fewer calculation-intensive questions as compared to the past two years’ in the QTDI section. Those who prepared well could have attempted 18-20 questions in this section.”

He adds that the Logical Reasoning was easy to moderate side. “There was one set (blood relationship) comprising four questions. Questions covered the topics like coding-decoding, direction sense, Venn diagrams, visual diagrams, comparisons, series based, analogies, odd man out, etc. Four questions were based on Verbal Reasoning (Analogy, Strong-Weak Arguments, etc.). Nearly 19-21 questions could be attempted from this section.”

The Language Comprehension was comprised of four reading comprehension passages and verbal ability. RC had a total of 14 questions out of which 11-12 questions were easily answerable. The verbal ability had 11 questions from Synonyms/Antonyms, Error spotting, Fill in the Blanks, Meanings of words and their usage in sentences, Grammatically correct sentence etc. The section was easy to moderate, and a good student could have answered 18-20 questions.

The GA section was a bit tougher as compared to last years’ in terms of difficulty level. Around 17 questions out of 25 were based on Static GK. Questions were also asked from Geography, Literature, Religion, Government Ministries, Booker prize, Awards and Honours, General Science, Politics, Banking, International organizations, Sports and Games, Current Affairs & General Knowledge. A good student would be able to answer around 14 questions in this section.