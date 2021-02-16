CMAT 2021 Postponed Due to Changes in Paper Pattern; Registration Reopens Till February 25

CMAT 2021: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 has been postponed to next month, according to the latest updates provided by the National Test Agency. The date of the exam has not been finalised yet but is expected to take place in the last week of March or in early April 2021.

The exam was previously set to be held on February 22 and 27. Due to the postponement, the agency has now reopened the registration process for the CMAT 2021 exam. Interested candidates can apply at www.cmat.nta.nic.in till February 25.

Meanwhile, February 26 is the last date for successful final transaction of fee through SBI/HDFC Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/Paytm till 11:50 pm. The main reason behind the delay in the examination is the changes proposed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the paper pattern. According to the revised paper pattern, the CMAT 2021 exam will now include an additional section called Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The additional section will have 25 questions and the time duration of 30 minutes will be provided for the same.

However, applicants need to note that this section is optional and those candidates who have already registered and now wish to opt for this new course can do so by simply editing their application form during the correction window which will be made available after the fresh registrations are over.

Those who are interested in the course can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill the application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'New Registration Link' available on the left side of the page.

Step 3: As you will click on the link a new page will open.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill up the application form.

Step 5: Candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of their self-attested passport size photo.

Step 6: Now make the final payment process by paying the exam fee.

Step 7: Lastly, candidates should download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep referring to the official website cmat.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in for more updates regarding the exam.