CMAT Answer key 2021 Released: How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses for answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 at its official website, nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in. This is a provisional answer key and candidates will get a chance to raise objections against the same.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from April 3 to April 5, 2021 up to 5 PM. The payment window will remain open till 1:50 pm on April 5.

Step 1: Visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click ‘challenge answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on option ids for the questions you wish to raise objection against

Step 5: Select choose file and upload supporting documents

Step 6: Click on ‘save claim’, a preview will be generated, read it

Step 7: Click ‘save claim’, pay fee, and submit

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," the NTA said in an official notice.

CMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes. It was held on March 31. The exam has sections including quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness. This year, a new optional session innovation and entrepreneurship was introduced.