education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»education-career»CMAT Answer key 2021 Released: How to Raise Objections
1-MIN READ

CMAT Answer key 2021 Released: How to Raise Objections

NTA releases CMAT answer key at nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

NTA releases CMAT answer key at nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

CMAT 2021 answer key challenge facility will remain open from April 3 to April 5 up to 5 PM. The payment window will remain open till 1:50 pm on April 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses for answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 at its official website, nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in. This is a provisional answer key and candidates will get a chance to raise objections against the same.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from April 3 to April 5, 2021 up to 5 PM. The payment window will remain open till 1:50 pm on April 5.

NTA CMAT 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

RELATED NEWS

Step 2: Click ‘challenge answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on option ids for the questions you wish to raise objection against

Step 5: Select choose file and upload supporting documents

Step 6: Click on ‘save claim’, a preview will be generated, read it

Step 7: Click ‘save claim’, pay fee, and submit

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," the NTA said in an official notice.

CMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes. It was held on March 31. The exam has sections including quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness. This year, a new optional session innovation and entrepreneurship was introduced.

Tags
first published:April 04, 2021, 11:10 IST