Coaching Class Teacher Booked for Sexually Harassing Student in Latur

An offence was registered against a 49-year-old teacher of a private coaching class for allegedly sexually harassing a student in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on December 26, when the accused teacher called the 15-year-old girl to his office and told her she looks beautiful and asked her to keep coming to his office early before the classes started, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused man was sent to a government hospital for a medical check-up and admitted there, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

