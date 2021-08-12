Coal India Hiring via GATE Score for 588 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,60,000

The Coal India Recruitment 2021 has opened the application window to fill 588 vacancies for the post of management trainee. Candidates can fill in the Coal India application till September 9 online on its official website.

GATE 2021 score will be taken into account during the recruitment process. The recruitment is being conducted to hire suitable candidates in mining, electrical, mechanical, civil, industrial engineering, and geology discipline. Candidates, who will be selected for the position will be put under management trainees in E-2 grade. The pay scale is Rs 50,000 up to 1,60,000.

Coal India recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a BE/BTech/BSc (engineering) degree in the relevant branch with at least 60 per cent marks, however, for geology disciplines, MSc/MTech in geology or applied geology or geophysics or applied geophysics with a minimum of 60 per cent marks is required. SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 per cent, that is, they need 55 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 30 Years as of August 4, 2021.

Coal India recruitment 2021: Steps to submit the online application

Step 1: Visit the official website of Coal India Limited

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Career with CIL” tab and click on ‘Jobs at Coal India’

Step 3: Next, click on the “Recruitment of Management Trainee through GATE-2021” link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the link for “Online Login Portal”

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully on the next page and proceed with the online registration

Step 6: Fill in the personal details, and contact details to generate login id and password. The login credentials will be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail

Step 8: Next, re-login to the portal to complete the CIL application

Step 9: Submit the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1180.

Applicants must download a copy of the submitted CIL application form for future reference.

The suitable candidates will be selected on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2021 in a ratio of 1:1.50 for documents verification and initial medical examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here