Coal India Management Trainee 2019 Interview Admit Card Released at Coalindia.in; Direct Link Here

The Coal India Limited has released the call letter for the interview of Coal Indian Management Trainee 2019 on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the interview can download their admit card through the official website of Coal India limited at coalindia.in.

How to download the Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019:

Step 1: Open browser of your choice and visit the official Coal India limited website at coalindia.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card for the interview of Coal Indian Management Trainee

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your credentials carefully and submit after cross-checking all details

Step 4: The Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card. You will be asked to produce this admit card before being allowed to enter the interview room.

This personal interview will comprise of 10 marks. The final list will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates will be informed about the Document Verification (DV) and Initial Medical Examination (IME) through their registered email id.

The final list of selected candidates will be made based on the consolidated marks Computer Based Online Test and Personal Interview. Those candidates who are selected will be placed as Management Trainee (MT) in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period.

After the completion of the one-year-long training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, they will be shifted to E-3 grade in the scale pay of Rs 60,000/- with probation for 1 year.