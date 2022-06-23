Coal India Recruitment: Vacancies Open for 1,050 Management Trainees Post, Salary Upto Rs 1,60,000

Coal India Limited (CIL) has issued a notification for hiring candidates for the post of Management Trainees through GATE-2022 scores. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,050 vacant posts in various disciplines.

The Coal India MT registration process commenced on June 23 and the last day to apply is July 22, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form available on the official website at https://coalindia.in/

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Whereas those under the categories of SC/ ST/PwD/ ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from paying the application fee.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for General (UR) & EWS category candidates is 30 years as of May 31, 2022. However, relaxations on the upper age limit are given to the reserved and other categories. Check here for details- https://www.coalindia.in/media/documents/Detailed_Advertisement_No._02-2022_for_recruitment.pdf

Education: In order to be eligible for Mining/Civil/ Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines, a candidate should have completed a B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) course in the relevant branch of Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. While eligibility for System and EDP disciplines demands a candidate to have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) degree in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

It should be noted that the applicants must have done a regular full-time course in B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) / MCA from a recognised university.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who are selected as Management Trainees in E-2 Grade will be receiving a salary ranging between Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 at the initial basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. Interested candidates shall take a look at the official notification for detailed information.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.