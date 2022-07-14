Coding to Artificial Intelligence: Kids As Young as 8 Years Can be Trained by IIT Delhi Under This New Programme

Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT) Delhi Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) has launched a tech entrepreneurship programme in collaboration with STEMROBO Technologies for 8-18 years of age group. Through this programme, future business leaders will be developed and students will be assisted in transforming their ideas to work on real-life problem statements, helping them to become problem solvers by understanding the concepts of 21st-century skills.

Through the CIC (Consumer – Innovator – Creator) approach, this programme is focused on embedding skills like robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, coding, and blockchain. The students will have the opportunity to exercise and practice academically acquired abilities, with the goal of assisting and developing potential entrepreneurs, said the edtech company.

The curriculum for this programme will be technology-based learning and entrepreneurship, designed to assist students in turning their ideas and interests into profitable businesses. Mentors with relevant industry experience will provide real-world connections and training to students as they develop critical thinking abilities, problem-solving skills, collaboration, and communication skills.

In virtual meetings, students will have the opportunity to speak with subject matter experts. Students will participate in 64 hours of live online and live offline sessions led by domain experts. Each session will last one hour, and students will get self-learning modules, which include easy-to-understand materials and prerecorded video tutorials. Experts will help students create their profiles on social networking sites like YouTube or LinkedIn to build networks. Students will have the opportunity to compete in international competitions for visibility in more than 40 nations.

Manveen Chadha, Sr. Manager, AIC IIT Delhi said, “This programme will assist young budding entrepreneurs, in bringing their ideas to life by providing `them a platform where they will get an opportunity to interact with experts in the field of entrepreneurship, industry mentors and academia . We look forward to working together with STEMROBO Technologies to bring the wave of change and give wings to the entrepreneurial dreams of the youth.”

