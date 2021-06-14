College Admissions 2021: Applications Open at Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, has invited applications for its 17 undergraduate (UG) courses as part of BTech, BSc (Research), BMS, and BA (Research) degrees across disciplines like management, natural sciences, engineering, and humanities and social sciences.

Interested applicants can submit their filled-in common application form at the official port of the university by May 31. An online interview will be conducted for select programs to finalise the candidates.

For the admission process, a remotely proctored entrance test (SNUSAT & APT) using an AI mechanism will be conducted. The university also accepts SAT and ACT scores as well as JEE Mains 2020 and 2021 scores for admissions.

Students with 80 per cent and above scores in their JEE Mains 2020 and 2021 attempts are exempted from taking the entrance test and can apply directly for admission in programs offered by the Schools of Engineering and Natural Sciences. Provisional admissions will be awarded to eligible candidates based on performance in the entrance exam and interviews wherever applicable.

This year, the university has introduced seven new specialisations in BTech including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and Big Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Privacy, Energy and Environment, Modelling and Simulations, Production Technology and Industrial Engineering, and Energy Technology.

Additionally, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences has introduced a Minor in Political Philosophy, which students can pursue along with a Major from any of the disciplines.

Shiv Nadar University is also offering an Integrated BSc - MSc program in Chemistry that enables students to master the subject in an explorative, research-driven ecosystem and graduate with a master’s degree in five years. It also offers a BSc (Research) program in Economics and Finance that is designed to equip students with a broad and deep understanding of forces that influence capital markets and financial institutions.

Besides, the university offers up to 100 per cent scholarships across various categories to meritorious students covering tuition fee, accommodation charges and other living expenses.

