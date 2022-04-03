College Admissions 2022: Check Which are the Best Colleges for Your Stream

The college admissions process across the country is scheduled to start soon. With the CBSE board exams slated to begin from April end and other state boards already in the process of conducting their exams, students must gear up for the next step — higher education.
Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which ranks the top colleges and universities in India overall as well as stream-wise. The NIRF 2021 released by Dharmendra Pradhan too features not only the best institutes in India but also stream-wise such as engineering, MBA, medical, law, etc. Let’s take a look at the top 15 colleges category-wise:
NIRF 2021: Overall
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Delhi
Rank 5: IIT Kanpur
Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 7: IIT Roorkee
Rank 8: IIT Guwahati
Rank 9: JNU
Rank 10: BHU
Rank 11: Calcutta University
Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 14: Jadavpur University
Rank 15: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 13: St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru
Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University
NIRF 2021: B-Schools
Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
Rank 6: IIM Indore
Rank 7: IIM Lucknow
Rank 8: XLRI
Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 10: IIT Bombay
Rank 11: Management Development Institute
Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 13: IIT Madras
Rank 14: IIT Roorkee
Rank 15: IIM Raipur
NIRF 2021: Engineering
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
Rank 11: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
Rank 12: VIT Vellore
Rank 13: IIT Indore
Rank 14: IIT BHU
Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology
NIRF 2021: University
Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2: JNU
Rank 3: BHU
Rank 4: Calcutta Unversity
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 6: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 7: Manipal Academy Higher Education
Rank 8: Jadavpur University
Rank 9: University of Hyderabad
Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 11: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 12: University of Delhi
Rank 13: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 14: Bharathiar University
Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology
NIRF 2021: College
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College
Rank 3: Loyola College
Rank 4: St Xavier’s College
Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Visyamandir
Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
Rank 7: Presidency College
Rank 8: St Stephen’s College, Delhi
Rank 9: Hindu College
Rank 10: Shri Ram College of Commerce
Rank 11: Sri Venkateswara College
Rank 12: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
Rank 13: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Rank 14: Hans Raj College
Rank 15: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
NIRF 2021: Dental
Rank 1: Manipal College of Dental Sciences
Rank 2: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Rank 3: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
Rank 8: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 9: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital
Rank 10: SRM Dental College
Rank 11: Nair Hospital Dental College
Rank 12: JSS Dental College and Hospital
Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 14: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 15: MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences
NIRF 2021: Law
Rank 1: NLSIU, Bengaluru
Rank 2: NLU, Delhi
Rank 3: NALSAR University of Law
Rank 4: West Bengal National University of Juridical Science
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: Gujarat National Law University
Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 8: National Law University, Jodhpur
Rank 9: Symbiosis Law School
Rank 10: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Rank 11: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 12: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Rank 13: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Rank 14: National Law Institute University, Bhopal
Rank 15: Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University
Rank 1: IIT Roorkee
Rank 2: NIT Calicut
Rank 3: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi
Rank 5: Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal
Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 8: School of Planning & Architecture
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 11: College of Engineering Trivandrum
Rank 12: Lovely Professional University
Rank 13: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 14: Birla Institute of Technology
Rank 15: BMS College of Architecture
