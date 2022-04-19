College Admissions 2022: Top 10 Indian Colleges & How to Secure a Seat in Them

Zeroing in on the college for admission is never an easy choice to make. You have to go through a list of prospective colleges, their specific eligibility criteria, and a complicated admission process. While the admission process is set to get simpler with the onset of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for UG admission, finding the best college is still a complicated process at large.

If you are looking for UG, PG admission in the upcoming academic session, here’s a list of top 10 universities, as ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that you must look into before starting the search for colleges.

IISc Bangalore

One of the premier science colleges in the country, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is known for its flagship research courses. IISc offers Bachelor of Science (Research) courses in various disciplines. Admissions to these courses are given based on the candidate’s performance in common entrance exams like IIT JEE, KVPY, and NEET. The college offers BTech in Mathematics and Computing through IIT-JEE Advances.

Institute of Chemical Technology

A state-funded deemed university, ICT Mumbai offers courses focused on training and research in the fields of chemical engineering, chemical technology, and pharmacy. Admission to the college’s UG courses is provided entirely on the basis of merit through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. Students need to clear JEE Main or MHT-CET to be eligible for admissions. These scores will be considered while counselling.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi offers various flagship courses in international relations, science, languages, and other subjects. Beginning this year, JNU will take admission through the CUET, a common entrance test for all central universities. For other courses, candidates may refer to the varsity’s website.

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Another central university on the list, the University of Hyderabad offers courses in various science, humanities, and management subjects. Admission to the UG courses will be provided through CUET 2022.

Tezpur University

Located in the northeastern state of Assam, Tezpur University offers courses in varied fields of study and features at number five in the top universities list of NIRF. The varsity will take admission through CUET.

University of Delhi

Discontinuing the much talked about class 12 marks cut-off criteria of UG admission, the University of Delhi has also signed up for CUET in UG as well as PG courses.

BHU, Varanasi

Admission to courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will be given based on national-level entrance exams. For medical courses, admissions will be done through NEET, JEE for engineering, and CUET for humanities courses. Previously, the varsity used to conduct its own entrance test for admission into UG and PG courses.

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Offering courses in space science and research, IIST gives admission through national level examinations such as JEE Advanced, JEE Main, JEST, UGC NET, GATE etc.

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

AMU is also among the universities taking part in CUET 2022 for UG admission. However, it will hold separate entrance tests and counseling processes for courses including BTech, PG, Class 11, diploma courses, and admission to schools.

National Law University

The National Law University offers integrated UG courses in law admission which are given based on a common entrance test called Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.