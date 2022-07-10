College Begin Admissions Even as CBSE 12th Results Awaited, Board Asks UGC to Intervene

Even as lakhs of students await their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results, several colleges have already started their college admission process. To ensure students do not lag behind, CBSE has approached the higher education regulator over universities starting admissions to undergraduate programmes without waiting for the announcement of its Class 12 results.

The Board has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to instruct all higher education institutions to plan their admissions calendars with the date of the CBSE’s result announcement in mind. UGC sources claim that the authority will send a warning to all universities the following week.

CBSE took this step after several educational institutes, including Mumbai University (MU) started admissions for undergraduate programmes. As of now, MU has released two merit lists for college admissions, this has left several students who are waiting for their results worried. Students claim that due to the delay in the CBSE results they will lose seats and good colleges. Not only Maharashtra, all arts, science, and engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu started their admission process after the declaration of state Board results on June 20.

In a letter to the UGC dated June 28, the Board wrote, “It has come to the notice that some universities in India, especially in Maharashtra, have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-’23) and their last date is in the first week of July. It is, therefore, requested that all the universities may please be directed to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process keeping in mind the date of result declaration of Class XII by CBSE.” The Board also said it required about a month to prepare the results.

CBSE had conducted the class 10 and 12 exams in a new format this year. Instead of an annual examination system, this time, board exams were conducted in the two terms for each class. While in term 1, students had to answer objective questions, the Term 2 exams were subjective.

