College to Impart Life Skills in UG Students Under UGC's 'Jeevan Kaushal' Scheme

To bridge the gap between academia and the need of industry, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a scheme called ‘Jeevan Kaushal’ which translates in English to ‘life skills’. The move, claims UGC, is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the scheme, the focus will be on students enrolled in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) at the undergraduate courses. Students will be trained in life skills which include communication skills, flexibility, teamwork, interpersonal skills, professional skills, time management, and decision-making skills.

As per the index mentioned in the curriculum, the UGC has divided the course into four main categories – Communication Skills, Professional Skills, Leadership & Management Skills, and Universal Human Values. The first category will deal with the verbal and non-verbal aspects of learning, which will also include digital literacy and ethics centred around social media and cyber security.

Professional Skills will entail training of students in developing a resume, appearing in interviews, group discussions, brainstorming, and etiquettes. Leadership & Management, as the name suggests, will deal with leadership and managerial skills and also help students imbibe entrepreneurial skills and ethics. Last but not least is the universal human values which will talk about things like peace, truth, love & compassion, non-violence, constitutional values, and righteousness. All the students will be credited a score out of 8, with each category being 2 credits worth.

The objective of the curriculum is to shape the minds of young students in accordance with the demanding situation that may come across their lives at any stage of their lives, be it professional, personal, or social. In addition, the curriculum will help students to explore and experiment with the tool of communication beyond language.

The programme will act as fuel to the empowerment of young, malleable minds and train them for myriad situations in their personal, social, and professional life, claims the central body. In the draft of the curriculum released by the UGC, the statutory body has defined life skills as “the personal competencies that help an individual to deal effectively with the challenges of life, lead a satisfactory and successful life, and thereby realise the infinite potential as a human being.”

