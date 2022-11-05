Colleges Might Not Have to Wait 20 years to Become 'Deemed-to-be', New Proposal by UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed waiving of the 20-year condition to apply for the ‘deemed-to-be’ university tag. It has proposed a set of regulations including making multi-disciplinary institutions or clusters of them with a minimum of five departments to apply for the tag of deemed university.

As per the draft amendment regulations for deemed-to-be universities on Friday, it has introduced the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2022 “to regulate, in an orderly manner, the process of declaration of institutions of academic excellence as Deemed to be Universities; and, further to maintain the quality of higher education imparted by Institutions Deemed to be Universities consistent with the ideals of the concept of a University”.

An institution must have a valid accreditation by NAAC grade with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles to be eligible to apply for the status of deemed-to-be university, the draft added. Here, the institution must have submitted the accreditation/re-accreditation application seeing the status within the time frame from the previous cycle.

For technical institutions seeking the deemed university status, two-thirds of their eligible technical programmes must be accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three consecutive cycles. Institutions that are ranked in the top 50 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in any specific category for three consecutive years are also eligible to become deemed universities. Besides this, those who remain in the top 100 of the overall NIRF ranking continuously for three years can also seek the same status.

According to the proposed regulations, an institution also must have academic and physical infrastructure as prescribed by the UGC or relevant body to be eligible for the status. In addition, they also must have the approval of the relevant statutory body for the professional courses that are offered by them.

The criteria for the deemed university status also includes a teacher-student ratio of 1:20 while having a minimum combined faculty strength of at least 100 teachers and a minimum combined student strength of not less than 2000 under the classroom mode. Of the 2000 students, at least one-third of them must be postgraduate/research students.

