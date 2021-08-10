Colleges to Add 5% Seats for Students With Family Income of Rs 8 Lakh or Below, Offer Rebate

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked colleges to over 5% of seats in all PGDM, PGCM, and standalone colleges for students with family income of Rs 8 lakh or below. These students will be offered rebate in the fee under the Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme.

It is mandatory for all standalone institutions to offer seats to these students, the council said in an official notice. A maximum of five per cent of “approved intake" per course will be available for admission under the scheme. Besides, these seats will be supernumerary in nature which means, these seats will be added to the existing number of seats per institution.

These supernumerary seats will be available only to courses in an institution, where a minimum of 50% of “approved intake" is filled up in the last Academic year," AICTE said in the notice.

The waiver is limited to the tuition fee only and the student will have to pay the remaining fees. The academic eligibility for admission remains the same as other category candidates.

In case students from this category are not available, the seats shall not be given to any other category of candidates. The institution will make separate provisions while inviting applications under this category, AICTE said.

The institutes have been asked to make a separate merit list for this category on the basis of which admissions should be granted. Each standalone institution must include the details of the TFW scheme on its brochure and website. They must also upload a separate list of the students admitted under this category on the AICTE web portal for compliance.

