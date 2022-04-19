Colorado State University Courses Open to Indian Students, No GMAT, GRE Score Required

Indian students will be able to study Master of Computer Information Systems (MCIS) offered by Colorado State University (CSU) while sitting at home. The university has collaborated with Leap Scholar, an Edtech platform which is offering US degrees in a hybrid format. The 18-month program is a combination of online and on-campus courses.

The fall session starts in August 2022 and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is July 1, 2022. There is no requirement for GRE/GMAT scores as a part of the eligibility criteria. Students can also apply for scholarships and loans to further save on costs.

“The MCIS program which is top-ranked by US News and World Report 2022, will be delivered to Indian students through one semester in India and the final two semesters on-campus in Colorado, USA,” informed the edtech.

The hybrid format will reduce the total cost of the program by almost 30 per cent approximately USD 24,749 or Rs 19 lakhs savings depending on currency conversion.

The MCIS program has a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) designation which will enable Indian students to avail a three-year post-study work visa, similar to any full-time international student in the USA. With this offering, students would gain practical experience that is closely tied with making critical business decisions, adds the edtech.

Leo Vijayasarathy, with CSU’s College of Business and Department Chair of Computer Information Systems, said, “Our partnership with LeapScholar reflects our university and college mission – to expand student access to our top-quality programme, while educating the next generation of business leaders to leverage information technology for a better world. Our STEM-designated Master of Computer Information Systems program offers Indian students an affordable degree in a hybrid format that blends the best of online learning and on-campus experience along with the ability to gain multiple years of work experience in the United States.”

