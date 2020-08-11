Take the pledge to vote

COMEDK UGET 2020 Admit Card Released at comedk.org, Check Direct Link

The COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card, also known as Test Admission Ticket (TAT), will be available on the online website from August 10 to August 18. Students are requested to download their hall tickets and take printouts before appearing in the examination.

August 11, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Despite the confusion around conducting the COMEDK UGET exam 2020, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has issued the admit card. The COMEDK hall ticket for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET) has been released on the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in more than 120 colleges/institutes around Karnataka. All the candidates who have registered for COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can download their admit card online from the official website.

In order to directly download the COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card from the official website, click on the direct link here.

As mentioned in the official notice released on COMEDK website, the UGET exam 2020 for Engineering Courses is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, August 19. The UGET 2020 exam will be held in two shifts: the first will be 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In order to facilitate information around COVID-19, the website has mentioned, “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.”

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed by advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan to request the authorities to conduct COMEDK exam on the scheduled date. The plea has sought postponement of the COMEDK exam, asking it to be held later.

